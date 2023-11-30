PM Modi greets beneficiary farmer with ‘Jai Jagannath’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing today. He also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. During the program, the Prime Minister dedicated the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. Further, Shri Modi also launched the program to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.

The Prime Minister announced both these initiatives, providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 during his Independence Day speech earlier this year. The program marks the fulfilment of these promises.

Purna Chand Benia, a farmer, from Raigarha Odisha was greeted with ‘Jai Jagganath’ by the Prime Minister. Shri Benia ji beneficiary of multiple government schemes. The beneficiary recounted how his life changed with schemes like Ujjwala. He informed the Prime Minister that now he feels confident to dream of a bright future for his children. The Prime Minister asked him to make inquiries from the officers accompanying the Yatra about what further schemes are available for his benefit.