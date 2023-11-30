Animal BO prediction: Ranbir Kapoor set for career-best opening, film could make Rs 100 cr over first weekend

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has made impressive start with the advance booking and trade experts believe it will collect Rs 50 crore over the weekend in India alone.

Ranbir Kapoor’s new film Animal is all set for a big opening. Trade experts believe that the film will at least make Rs100 crore over the first weekend. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir. Anil Kapoor essays the role of Ranbir’s onscreen father in the film.

Exhibitor and film trade expert Vishek Chauhan predicts a Rs 40 crore opening day score for Animal. Insisting that the youth instantly connect with the way director Sandeep portrays his male characters, Vishek added that Sandeep’s male characters are violent, and rebellious – characters that the youth always identify with immediately.

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar also put his finger at a similar number for domestic collections, and added that Animal is likely to end up with a global gross opening weekend of Rs 90-100 crore.