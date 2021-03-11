Jaydev Jena, Mohan Prakash Appointed Congress Observers For Assam Polls

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Jaydev Jena along with senior party leader Mohan Prakash as the observers for the Assam Assembly poll.

The two leaders have been entrusted with the task of observing and monitoring party prospects and poll management in Assam.

The Congress on Wednesday announced a list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls.

In January, the Congress had appointed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the party’s general secretary Mukul Wasnik and senior leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan as senior observers for the Assam assembly polls.

The Congress is contesting the forthcoming polls as a part of the “Grand Alliance” along with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha. Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.