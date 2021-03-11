New ‘Radhe Shyam’ poster featuring Prabhas, Pooja released on Maha Shivratri

Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ have unveiled a new poster on Thursday. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of the film released the poster as a mark of respect to the epic love story of Shiv-Parvati.

In the new poster of ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde can be seen lying next to each other on the ground with faces in different directions with a snow-clad backdrop.

Prabhas took to his social media and shared the intense poster of the film and wished all his fans on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Prabhas wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all.”