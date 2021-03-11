Mayurbhanj: Another Poacher Arrested For Setting Forest On Blaze
Mayurbhanj: While Odisha is toiling hard to contain the forest fire that broke out across the State, another poacher was arrested while trying to set fire in a forest under Podadiha range in Mayurbhanj district.
The hunter is identified as Antara Singh.
Acting on a tip off, forest department staff raided some locations inside the range and located the accused while he was attempting to set the forest ablaze.
Besides, officials also seized Gun, axe & 7 kg of porcupine meat from his possession.
It is being suspected that he was setting the forest on fire to poach animals.