Jawan Movie Ticket Booking Offers: Buy 1 Get 1 Free Online

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan who piqued the audience’s interest and took over the film industry with Jawan’s release and it’s massive success.

Following an ‘Ask SRK’ session on X, Red Chillies entertainment announced an amazing offer for Jawan enthusiasts.

Red chillies entertainment wrote, “Double dhamaaka. Single Daam.

Jaise Azad ke saath Vikram Rathore… waise aapke saath koi bhi jaa sakta hai. Ek ticket khareedne par doosra ticket bilkul free.* 1 + 1 offer… Starting tomorrow.”

Double dhamaaka. Single Daam.

Jaise Azad ke saath Vikram Rathore… waise aapke saath koi bhi jaa sakta hai. Ek ticket khareedne par doosra ticket bilkul free.* 1 + 1 offer… Starting tomorrow. https://t.co/0Z9oMV2N1n Enjoy #Jawan with your loved ones. In cinemas near you – in… pic.twitter.com/K90LiVdulg — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 27, 2023

Bhai ko, behen ko…

Dushman ko, Yaar ko…

And of course, apne Pyaar ko…

Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami…

Yaani Poore Parivaar ko.

Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!! Toh kal se… Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar… Just Buy 1 ticket and get the… pic.twitter.com/Qr9gI4ihcO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, ‘Jawan’ released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The high-octane action thriller also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. ‘Jawan’, a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.