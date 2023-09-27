Former Kalahandi MP Arka Keshari Deo, his wife Malabika join BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MP from Kalahandi Arka Keshari Deo along with his wife Malabika joined the BJP in the state party office here on Wednesday.

BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal, Kalahandi MP Basant Panda and MLA Pradeepta Nayak welcomed both Arka Keshari Deo and his wife Malabika into the party fold.

Arka Keshari joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2013 after the demise of his father Bikram Keshari Deo, who had won the Kalahandi lok sabha seat thrice during 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha elections as BJP candidate.

Arka Keshari Deo was elected to Kalahandi Lok sabha seat as BJD candidate in 2014 General elections. He however quit the BJD after he was denied a party ticket in the 2019 elections.

Both Deo and his wife Malabika told the newsmen that they have decided to join the BJP respecting the decision of the people of Kalahandi.