Jharkhand Tourist Drowns In Puri Sea

Puri: A tourist from Jharkhand drowned while taking a bath in the Puri Sea on Wednesday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Vishal Oram (24) of Ranchi in Jharkhand. He was part of a 21-member group from the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s office. All of them were staying in a hotel on Chakratirtha Road.

According to information, the group went to the beach near Shankar International on Wednesday afternoon. However, while swimming in the sea, the young man drowned.

Later, lifeguards and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and the body of the youth was recovered.

Sea Beach Police Station has registered a case of unnatural and is continuing the investigation.