Jawaharlal Nehru Port Becomes First 100% Landlord Major Port Of India

New Delhi: The PPP mode of investment in Indian ports has made a remarkable progress in the last 25 years, beginning from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP), resulting in the capacity addition and productivity improvement.

The sustainability of the first agreement between the concessioning authority and concessionaire on PPP mode, which has completed its 25th year of success in July, this year, has had tremendous impact on the development of PPP projects in major ports. Now, JNP has become the first major port of the country to become 100% Landlord port having all berths being operated on PPP model.

JNP is one of the leading container ports of the country and is ranked 26th among the top 100 global ports (as per Lloyds List Top 100 Ports 2021 Report). Currently, five container terminals are operated at JNP, of which only one is port owned. With its state of the art facilities JNP meets all the international standards, user-friendly atmosphere, and excellent connectivity by rail and road to the hinterland. Facility of backup infrastructure like CFS, connectivity with ICDs, full-fledge Custom House, Airport, Hotels, proximity to Mumbai, Pune, Nashik city and its industrial belt makes it an unique container terminal.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) has 2 berths with total length of 680m and 15m draft which will be handed over under this PPP contract along with backup area of 54.74 hectares for 30 years. JNPCT is presently handling 9000 TEUs capacity vessels and with the upgradation it can handle 12200 TEUs capacity vessels. It is also proposed to increase the RMQC rail span from 20 meters to 30.5 meters at the port. Investment for this project will be carried out by the concessioner at a total cost of Rs. 872 crores. The concessioner has to upgrade, operate, maintain and transfer this terminal on PPP basis. This project will be implemented in 2 phases.

In Phase I, 400 meters berth length will be upgraded to handle 12,200 TEUs capacity vessels (370 LOA vessels of 15 meters draft and 56.4 Beam). JNPA has placed Letter of Award (LOA) to J M Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd. and consortium member CMA Terminals on 28/06/2022 and the concession agreement will be signed on 27/07/2022. The concession will be Awarded after compliance to the conditions within 180 days. The period of phase I is 18 months from the date of award of concession agreement and the cost of phase I is Rs. 591.99 crores.

In Phase II, 280 meters berth length will be upgraded to handle 12,200 TEUs capacity vessels. The development of phase II will be commenced after achieving 1.02 million TEUs or 7 years whichever is earlier. Phase II is to be completed within a period of 18 months and the cost of phase II is Rs. 280.17 crores.

The Project received overwhelming response from 11 investors having both domestic and international presence. In order to win the tender, the equal joint venture between J M Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd. and CMA Terminals offered a royalty price of Rs. 4,520 per TEU during the concession period. The royalty due will increase yearly in line with the rise on the basis of the wholesale price index (WPI). Under the new Major Port Authorities Act and the model concession agreement (MCA), the terminal operator is free to fix market determined tariff rates. The MGC expected to increase from 4 lakh TEUs in the first year of operation to 9 lakh TEUs starting in the tenth year and continuing through the end of the 30-year contract.

PPP is considered as an effective tool for attracting the investment in the port sector. Until now 86 projects worth Rs. 55,000 Crores have been granted approval under PPP. The key projects on PPP being implemented include berths, mechanization, development of oil jetty, container jetties, O&M of the container terminal, O&M of International cruise terminal, Commercialization of non-core assets on PPP mode, Tourism projects, viz., marina, development of islands to promote tourism. With the cargo volume expected to increase between 1.7 to 2 times (of 2020) by 2030, the percentage of cargo handled at Major Ports by PPP or other operators, is expected to reach 85% by year 2030. Each passing year is a milestone to achieve this goal.

To achieve this goal, MoPSW has already identified a project pipeline up to FY 2025 with 13 projects, for FY 2022 (Rs. 6954 Crores) already approved by the MoPSW followed by 24 projects of value ~Rs. 12,550 targeted for award in FY 2023. Further, 44 projects of value ~Rs. 23,000 crore are scheduled for award in FY 2024 and FY 2025. High value projects namely Western dock at Paradip and JN Port Container Terminal of total value more than ~Rs. 3,800 crore have already been awarded with two projects of DPA, valued it ~Rs. 6000 crore, are under RFQ stage.

Expressing his views on the achievement, Union Minister of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “As the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisaged that PPP is grounded on the principle of inclusion of the private enterprises as able partners towards progress, this project will improve the utilization in crane and berth productivity of the terminal. Also, total handling of JNPCT will increase to 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from the present handling capacity of 1.5 million TEUs in 2020-21. This will reinforce JNPA’s position as the ‘Premier container port of India’. It is worth mentioning that this terminal will also be handling Ro-Ro vessels which will not only lower the logistics cost, reduce transit time but will also contribute in reducing congestion on roads and promoting towards clean environment”.