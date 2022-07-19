22 Killed As Passenger Bus Rams Into Truck In Southern Egypt

Cairo: At least 22 people were killed while 33 others sustained injuries after the passenger bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Egypt’s southern province of Minya.

The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus hit a stopped truck on a highway linking the capital of Cairo to the country’s south, local authorities in Minya said in a statement.

Authorities said in a statement the truck was changing tires on the roadside when the bus hit it in the city of Malawi in Minya province, about 220 km (137 miles) south of Cairo.

On being informed, police along with the emergency service rushed to the spot and rescued the injured to the nearby hospital.