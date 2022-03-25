Jajpur bombing: Residents of Kalyanpur village block Jajpur-Singhpur road

Jajpur: Residents of Kalyanpur village block Jajpur-Singhpur road demanding arrest of miscreants involved in bombing incident.

One person was killed in the bomb-hurling incident following a group clash over sand mining here on Thursday. The incident took place at Maneiganda sand quarry in Kharasrota river. The deceased was identified as Surendra Das.

He sustained critical injuries in the explosion and was rushed to Binjharpur community health centre. Das was shifted to the district headquarters hospital where he succumbed. Binjharpur police have registered a case and initiated a probe in this case.