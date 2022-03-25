Odisha CM pays tribute to Shailabala Das on her birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid tributes to Shailabala Das, a prominent social activist and women’s leader.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote, “The Rocky College, founded by him, has been a beacon of education for many. Her contribution to the empowerment of women with the spread of women’s education is unparalleled.”

Sailabala Das was a social worker and politician. She was the first woman from Odisha to go to England for higher studies. Sailabala Das eldest child of Ambica Charan Hazra and Prosannamayee, was born on the 25 March 1875 at the Bhowanipore house of Madhusudan Das. She had five siblings.