Jabra Elite 7 Earbud Series Launched In India: Check Specs

New Delhi: Jabra has recently launched its latest models of TWS earphones in India. The series includes the Jabra Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, and Jabra Elite 2 which are available across different price points. The device comes with Active Noise Cancelation and the company’s propriety MultiSensor Voice technology, which is said to improve the voice quality during calls. Here is everything you should know.

Jabra Elite 2, Elite 3, Elite 7 Active, Elite 7 Pro: Pricing And Availability

The Jabra Elite 2 earbuds are priced at Rs 5,999 and are available in Navy and Dark Grey Hues, while the Elite 3 earbuds will sell for Rs 6,999 in four hues, Lilac, Navy, Dark Grey, and Light Beige.

Coming to the premium earbuds, the Jabra Elite 7 Active is available for Rs 15,999, whilst the Elite 7 Pro is available for Rs 18,999. The former is available in Mint, Navy, and Black hues, whilst the latter is available in Titanium Black, Black, and Gold Beige.

All of these earbuds will be available on multiple platforms, which include Amazon, Croma, Reliance, Jabra’s Authorised resellers, and Flipkart.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: Specifications and price

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro comes with the company’s MultiSensor Voice technology which is said to drastically improve the call quality. The technology is said to make use of a bone conduction sensor, four microphones, and algorithms to maintain clarity over calls. The device also packs Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for blocking unwanted sounds. Jabra says that users will be able to customise the sound by creating a personalised audio profile. The earbuds are said to offer up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. While using the charging case, users will be able to experience 30 hours of playback time. The device comes with fast charging that delivers 1 hour of power in 5 minutes as per the company. The Elite 7 Pro comes with Amazon’s Alexa built-in, support for Siri on iOS, and Google Assistant which is only available on Android. Jabra Elite 7 Pro comes with an IP57 rating for improved water resistance and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2.