Highway Looters’ Gang Busted In Bhubaneswar, 3 Held

Bhubaneswar: The commissionerate police have busted a highway looters’ gang with the arrest of three persons near Satsang Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid while the three were planning for a robbery. The cops have also seized a pistol and a bike from them.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused used to target the interstate goods trucks and the motorists on the National highways.

A case was registered regarding the same and further investigation is underway.