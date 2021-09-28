Highway Looters’ Gang Busted In Bhubaneswar, 3 Held
Bhubaneswar: The commissionerate police have busted a highway looters’ gang with the arrest of three persons near Satsang Vihar in Bhubaneswar.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid while the three were planning for a robbery. The cops have also seized a pistol and a bike from them.
It is pertinent to mention that the accused used to target the interstate goods trucks and the motorists on the National highways.
A case was registered regarding the same and further investigation is underway.