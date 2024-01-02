“It’s more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one.” Says Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand is gearing up for the release of his most awaited Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The director who kicked off last year with the blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’, expressed his hope for an equally warm reception from fans for ‘Fighter’. While the film has already been trending at the top all across with its action-packed teaser and trending songs, the director piqued the excitement for the film as he reminisced his profound memories of 2023 and expressed his excitement to start New Year with Fighter.

Siddharth Anand took to his social media and jotted down a descriptive caption –

“As the new year draws to a close, I take a moment and look back. The year 2023 that changed everything for me. It started with a lot of nervousness and anxiety. PATHAAN, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the phrase of the season. Hindi films were written off by naysayers. And then the day came. 25th January. I remember waking up at 7am. After going to bed at 3:30am post the cast & crew screening. Woke up feeling numb. The 1st show had just started. Mamta & me decided to go to our friend Jayu’s place and wait for the public reviews. As we sat on his terrace the reviews started to pour in. Unanimously it was declared a BLOCKBUSTER. I couldn’t sit anymore. Decided to visit a theatre and see the reactions. Got to the theatre but for the first time didn’t see the entire film with the audience. I saw the first 30 mins and I could gauge the pulse of the audience. It was something else. And then the videos started pouring in. Of people dancing in theatres to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. History was created. Pathaan became an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER IN 2023.

Something else also happened in 2023. Mamta & me started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER.

A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It’s more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one.

2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here’s hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN.

Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January.

#FighterOn25thJan”

<>

As the new year draws to a close, I take a moment and look back. The year 2023 that changed everything for me. It started with a lot of nervousness and anxiety. PATHAAN, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) December 31, 2023

</>

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.