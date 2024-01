Titlagarh: A man was found dead on the railway tracks near Hatpadapada in Titlagarh, of Bolangir today.

The man has been identified as Suresh Hans (40), who was a resident of Titilagarh. It is rumoured that he may have committed suicide.

On intimation, a police team led by ASI Gitanjali Bhoi arrived at the scene, seized the body, and sent it for autopsy.