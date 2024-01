Five More Corona-Positive Cases Detected In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The total number of active COVID-positive cases in Odisha increased to 24 with five more new infected persons identified during the past 24 hours.

About 295 samples were tested out of which five were found to be positive, State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said.

Earlier, the Odisha Government had asked all Govt-run medical officers to increase surveillance, testing and preparedness for a potential surge of the virus.