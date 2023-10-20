Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announces her separation from her partner, television journalist Andrea Giambruno

Italy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on Friday, announced her separation from her partner Andrea Giambruno, after he faced criticism for his sexist comments.

Giorgia Meloni’s relationship with the television journalist,Andrea Giambruno, lasted for ten years. The couple have a seven-year-old daughter.

Her ex-partner, Giambruno, ended up being in a controversy for his comments in a satirical current affairs television show. In the show he faced flack for his comments and inappropriate conduct on camera.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” Meloni wrote on her social media accounts. “Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it,” she added.

The split comes as the 46-year-old prime minister celebrates her first year in office at the head of a right-wing coalition government. Italian PM also said that she would not be distracted by difficulties in her private life. “All those who hoped to weaken me by striking me at home,” would have no success,” she said.

Last month, Meloni had clarified that she should not be judged over Giambruno’s remarks and in future would not answer questions about his behaviour.

The couple met for the first time at a TV studio in 2014. The 42-year-old Giambruno is the presenter of a news programme aired by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, a former prime minister and Meloni ally.

Video excerpts from one of Giambruno’s programmes, showed him using foul language, touching his groin and appearing to make advances to a female colleague, reported Reuters.

“Why didn’t I meet you before?”, he asks her.