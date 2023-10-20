Depression in Bay of Bengal on October 23

Bhubaneswar: A Low-Pressure Area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal said latest reports by the IMD on Friday.

Under the influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal a low pressure area has formed over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to intensify further into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal around 23rd October, 2023.

According to reports, the Low Pressure Area over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards and lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 19th October, 2023.

It persisted over the same region at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 20th October. It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression during next six hours.