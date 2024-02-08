ISRO To Set Up Bharatiya Antariksh Station By 2035

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will set up India’s space station, which will be called the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2035 in a phased manner.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said, the proposed configuration of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), to be developed by ISRO, is in the conceptualization phase, wherein the overall architecture, number and type of modules, docking ports, etc. are being studied.

ISRO is currently working on the configuration of the space station. Since the space station will be set up in a phased manner, modules will be launched at different times.

After the feasibility studies for India’s space station are completed, a proposal will be submitted to the government. Once the government approves it, funds will be allocated for establishing India’s space station.