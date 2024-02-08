Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress on Thursday with immediate effect. Baba Siddique had been associated with the Congress for 48 years.

“I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect,” Baba Siddique wrote on social media X (formally Twitter).

“There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey,” Baba Siddique added.