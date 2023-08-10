ISRO Posts Pics Captured By Chandrayaan-3 Weeks Before It Completes Its Journey

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, has shared fresh images of the moon, which have been posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). The combination of images shows Earth as captured by Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Image camera as well as a photo of the moon a day after the spacecraft entered the lunar orbit. Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered into the lunar orbit on Saturday (August 5). It was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🌎 viewed by

Lander Imager (LI) Camera

on the day of the launch

&

🌖 imaged by

Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC)

a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion LI & LHV cameras are developed by SAC & LEOS, respectively https://t.co/tKlKjieQJS… pic.twitter.com/6QISmdsdRS — ISRO (@isro) August 10, 2023

It is expected to land on the moon on August 23.

In the fresh images, Isro has marked craters Eddington, Aristarchus and Pythagoras along with Oceanus Procellarum (Ocean of Storms), one of the large, dark plains on the lunar surface. Oceanus Procellarum is the largest of the “seas”, stretching more than 2,500 km across the moon’s north-south axis and covering an area of roughly 4,000,000 square kilometres.

Before it lands on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 will perform multiple de-orbiting manoeuvres to bring it closer to the lunar surface so that lander Vikram can land there.

According to Isro chief S Somanath, a lander propulsion module separation exercise will be taken up after that, soon after lander “deboost”, a process that slows down the craft. It will be followed by landing on lunar surface on August 23, he explained.

“If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That’s how it has been designed – provided that the propulsion system works well,” Mr Somanath told news agency PTI.