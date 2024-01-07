New Zealand’s youngest MP takes ‘Maori’ voice to Parliament with ‘Haka’ in powerful speech

New Zealand: A video of a young New Zealand parliamentarian went viral as she delivered her first speech, performing the ‘Maori haka’ or to honour her indigenous roots. Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, a 21-year-old member of the Maori community, made history as the youngest MP in 170 years. In her inaugural address, she pledged her commitment to her constituents, saying, “I will die for you … but I will [also] live for you.”

She also revisited segments of her Te Petihana anniversary speech, resonating once more amidst the new government’s intentions to limit the use of the Treaty and te reo Māori in legislative matters, according to New Zealand Herald report.

Referring to her earlier speech outside Parliament for Te Petihana’s 50th anniversary (which signifies ‘the petition’ where Māori groups advocated for national recognition and the revival of te reo Māori), Maipi-Clarke said, “I truly feel like I’ve already said my maiden speech outside the steps of Parliament last year.”

“In only a couple of weeks … this Government has attacked my whole world … Health, taiao [environment], wai [water], whenua [land], natural resources, Māori wards, reo [language], tamariki, and the right of me and you to be in this country under Te Tiriti,” Clarke said.

Her statement reflected personal impact amid policies seemingly directed at her, questioning, “How can I not take anything personally when it feels like these policies were made about me?”

Beyond her commitment to future generations, she conveyed a heartfelt message to her electorate, saying, “To Hauraki-Waikato, I am at your service in and outside of Parliament. I will die for you in these chambers, but I will live for you outside these four walls.”

“Never fit in. You are perfect. You are the perfect fit,” she added.

Maipi-Clarke does not perceive herself as a conventional politician, rather, she sees her role as a kaitiaki (guardian) for Māori language, land, and traditional wisdom, as per The Guardian’s report. She believes it’s time for a new generation of Māori voices to be heard.

Traditionally, the haka was a customary way to greet visiting tribes, while also serving as a means to energise warriors before battle, according to 100% Pure New Zealand. It was a display of physical strength intertwined with cultural pride, unity, and resilience.