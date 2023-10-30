Israel Army says ‘dozens’ of militants killed in Gaza overnight raids

Israel: The Israeli army said Monday that its forces killed “dozens” of militants in clashes through the night in Gaza as it presses its military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks. The army said “troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack the troops”, and that a fighter jet had targeted a building “with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside”.

Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs after thousands of people broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll among Palestinians passed 8,000, mostly women and minors, as Israeli tanks and infantry pursued what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “second stage” in the war ignited by Hamas’ brutal October 7 incursion. The toll is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during the initial attack, also an unprecedented figure.