Joe Biden to Hire ‘Meme’ IT-Cell for the Upcoming US Presidential Elections

In this digital era, to attract the ‘always online’ voters and to create a witty yet effective online presence, US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris team are hiring a meme manager for the upcoming presidential elections in the country.

The US Prez’s team is in search of a “Content and Meme Pages Partner Manager” to join their political campaign and has released a notice regarding the hiring.

According to the notice, the candidate should be “passionate about bringing political content to voters where they already are on the internet. They have a deep interest in politics and thrive in a fast-paced environment.” It further requires the candidate to work from Wilmington, Del, Biden’s hometown.

The notice also read the meme master role comes with key responsibilities such as building connections with prominent internet influencers, crafting captivating content, and brainstorming innovative concepts. Candidates should possess two to four years of pertinent experience, along with an extraordinary flair for content ideation and strategic development, aligning with the campaign’s goals. They should also have the “ability to stay organised”,

The ad further anticipates candidates to “work independently with external partners” to identify and secure engagement opportunities and manage them. They are also required to collaborate with “internal teams and cross-functional partners to foster innovative ideas.”