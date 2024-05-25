Chhendipada MLA
Chhendipada MLA Assaults Voters During Phase III Polling

By Itishree Sethy
Angul: The Chhendipada MLA Sushant Behera threatened and assaulted the voters during the 3rd phase polling in Angul on Saturday. 

As per reports, Sushant reportedly assaulted the common people in polling booth no 84 in Simili Sahi under Chhendipada Constituency attacked the people. One Bapuni Sahu was assaulted by the MLA today. Sushant also threatened to kill him. The voters ran away from the polling station in fear. Attempts to contact the MLA regarding this incident were unsuccessful.

