Odisha Logs 35.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM In 6 LS Seats, 42 Assembly Segments

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 35.69% voter turnout till 1 pm in six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments on Saturday.

Voting started at 7 am in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri parliamentary constituencies along with 42 Assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.

Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer NB Dhal said voting has been peaceful so far in the 10,581 polling stations, barring some reports of EVM glitches.

Till 1 pm, 35.69% of the over 94.48 lakh electorate exercised their franchise, officials said, adding that the highest 38.13% voting was recorded in Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat followed by Puri (37.26%), Dhenkanal (36%), Keonjhar (35.63%), Cuttack (34.40%) and Bhubaneswar (33.01%).

Dhal said so far they have replaced 116 ballot units, 125 control units and 256 VVPATs as the EVM showed glitches during the mock polls held before actual voting started.