Two minor cousin brothers drown while taking bath in a pond

Nayagarh: Two minor brothers drowned in a pond of Nayagarh district on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard.

The brothers were aged 11 years and 12 years respectively.

According to reports, the incident has occurred in Abhiman village under Itamati police station limits in Nayagarh. It is worth mentioning that the two died while bathing in the pond.

On being informed about the incident, the fire tenders reached the spot and rescued the minors from the pond.