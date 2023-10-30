Instagram tests new feature that will allow your friends to add photos to your post

New York: Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, is testing a new feature that will allow users to add photos and videos to their friend’s posts. The feature was announced during a broadcast on the platform by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. An ‘Add to post’ button will appear in the bottom left corner of a post, allowing users to add videos and photos to the post. However, the final control of the post will remain with the original user who uploaded the post.

“Before posting a carousel, you can turn on the ability for your followers to submit photos and/or videos, which you can approve to add to the post,” Mosseri said in a Threads post. In an image of the test feature accompanying his post, an ‘Add to post’ button can be seen on the bottom left corner of a carousel post. Friends of the user can tap the button and send in their contributions to the post. Alternatively, it seems users can also swipe to the last slide of the carousal, which shows up as a larger ‘Add to post’ prompt for adding photos or videos to the existing post.

Currently, a carousel post on Instagram can consist of a maximum of 10 photos or videos. With this feature enabled, it is possible that the platform might increase this limit. However, nothing has been confirmed by the company as of now.

In addition to this, the platform is also pondering over the idea of a feature that will allow users to have a short or looping video as their profile picture in Notes. Not much has been revealed about these features yet and we will find out more as time passes by. Reports claim that Instagram is hoping to boost user engagement through such features.