Balasore: Police on Sunday busted a gang of inter-state looters with the arrest of four of its members in Balasore.

According to sources, the gang members were arrested after they were found moving suspiciously during a patrolling near Krushnachandrapur under Betnoti Police limits. Police kept a watch on their movement and nabbed them while they were carrying aluminium angles.

Following the arrest, police have seized a bike and auto from their possession.