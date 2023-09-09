Infrastructure, Technology, Energy Key Subjects In Modi-Kishida Bilateral Talks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, today on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the leaders acknowledged the constructive dialogue of the two countries throughout the year on their priorities for their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies, particularly in bringing the concerns and aspirations of the Global South to the fore.

The leaders held discussions on various facets of the India-Japan bilateral partnership, including on infrastructure development, technological collaboration, investments and energy.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.