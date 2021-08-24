India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 58.89 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 58.89 Cr (58,89,97,805) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 65,03,493 sessions, according to the health ministry.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 39,486 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,17,20,112.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68%, the highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 58 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 25,467 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the Active Caseload to 3,19,551 which is at its lowest in 156 days. At 0.98%, Active cases presently form less than 1% of the country’s total Positive Cases. Active Caseload is at its lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,47,526 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50.93 Cr (50,93,91,792) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.90% remains less than 3% for the last 60 days now. The Daily Positivity rate also stands at 1.55%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 29 days and below 5% for 78 consecutive days now.