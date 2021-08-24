BMC Issues Guidelines; Fully Vaccinated Persons To Be Allowed Inside Religious Institutions

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today issued guidelines for various religious institutions like Temple/Mosque/Church/Gurudwara ete for the public.

The BMC its latest order said: ” Considering the current pandemic situation and vaccination coverage, it is hereby decided that the persons who have been fully vaccinated will only be allowed inside any religious institution”.

” The religious institutions authorities shall ensure this at their level during the functioning of the institutions. A person producing the soft copy in mobile phone will be enough for allowing him/ her inside the institutions,” read the order.

The BMC enforcement team will conduct frequent checks to ensure the adherence of the guidelines. Any institution found violating these provisions will be viewed seriously and the concerned institution will not be allowed to function, it added.