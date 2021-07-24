India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Achieves Landmark Milestone Of 43 Cr

New Delhi: India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43 crore (43,26,05,567), as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. Nearly 46 lakh (45,74,298) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

22,80,435 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,72,190 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 13,77,91,932 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 60,46,308 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.