33 Taliban Militants Killed, 17 Injured In Afghanistan Airstrikes

Kabul: Thirty-three Taliban militants were killed and 17 others injured in strikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in two provinces.

Afghanistan Defence Ministry informed on Saturday that fourteen Taliban militants lost their lives and two others wounded when the air force struck their position on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province

“In Jawzjan province, 19 militants were killed and 15 wounded after warplanes targeted Taliban hideouts in Murghab and Hassan Tabbin villages on the outskirts of the provincial capital of Shiberghan,” Ministry said.

“Three vehicles, six motorcycles, two bunkers, and a big amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed,” Ministry added.