MuSafaiwala: BMC Starts E-Waste Collection Campaign

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to make temple city E-waste free, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched Mu Safaiwala campaign on Saturday.

Under its campaign, team BMC and Swachha sathis of the area visited door to door of the area abiding Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Some residents handed over their e-waste like cords, computer switch boards, broken parts of mobile phones and remotes etc. Safai karmacharis in the team collected the waste and kept in the dedicated vehicle (Safeigadi) moved during the collection. Today e-waste was collected from wards 12, 29 & 48,” an official said.

“It will be collected every Saturday & will be taken to e-waste corner setup at MRF where it be recycled. The stock items then will be handed over to e-waste collectors of the city as recommended by the Pollution Control Board (PCB),” the official added.