Indian Railways Achieves 6,577 Route Kilometers Electrification In The Calendar Year 2023

New Delhi: With a vision of providing eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation, Indian Railways is marching ahead towards 100% electrification of Broad-Gauge tracks.

During the calendar year 2023, Indian Railways has achieved 6,577 Route Kilometers electrification. Total Broad Gauge (BG) network of 61,508 Route Kms have been electrified up to December ’2023 which is 93.83 % of total Broad-Gauge route (65,556 RKMs) of Indian Railways. Until 2014, 21,801 KM of broad-gauge network was electrified.

Railway Electrification offers benefits like: