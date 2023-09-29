India wins gold in men’s 50m rifle 3P team event with new WR at Asian Games 2023

China: Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched gold in men’s rifle 3P team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

En route to their gold medal, the Indian shooters also broke the World Record after achieving a cumulative 1769 points, eight more than the previous record set by the United States in 2022 at the CAT championships.

Swapnil and Aishwary amassed an identical 591 cumulative points to finish first and second respectively in the qualification event to advance into the final, which will happen later in the day. Despite ending up on same points, Swapnil(33) finished above compatriot Aishwary(27) in the rankings table due to superior inner 10s record.

Additionally, both the shooters set a new qualification Asian Games and Asian record.

Akhil, despite finishing fifth in individual rankings, had to unfortunately miss out on the qualification as only two shooters from a country can take part in the final.