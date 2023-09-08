India vs Pakistan is the only Asia Cup Super 4 match with a reserve day

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) On Friday confirmed that the 2nd game between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 will have a reserve day.

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan is slated to take place on Sunday (September 10). Since the first game between India and Pakistan was washed off on September 2nd, ACC came up with this decision. The first game between India and Pakistan ended with a no result as rain played spoilsport.

“A reserve day has been incorporated for the Super11 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India vs Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo,” a statement from the ACC read.

“If adverse weather suspends play during the India vs Pakistan game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended. In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day.”

According to the weather forecast, there are 90 percent chances of rain on Sunday in Colombo, the decision to have a reserve day looks like a good decision.

Earlier, the ACC had shifted the Super 4 games from Colombo to Hambantota due to the weather inclement, but then they turned their decision after getting backlash from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).