India vs England Cricket World Cup 2023: IND look to maintain perfect start

Lucknow: India and England will clash in the 29th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. India are the favorites to win the match, as they have been in superb form so far in the tournament, winning all five of their matches. England, on the other hand, have had a poor run of results, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

India have a strong batting line-up, led by captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both batters are in good form, and they will be looking to score big against England. Other batsmen to watch out for include KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer.

England’s batting line-up is also very strong, with Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes being the key batsmen. However, they have been inconsistent in the tournament so far, and they will need to fire in unison if they want to beat India.

Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Dawid Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali/Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

India and England have previously clashed in 106 ODI matches. India holds an edge against England as the Men In Blue have won 57 games, while England has won 44.

In the ODI World Cup, India vs England matches have always been thrilling. Out of eight encounters, India has won three, England has won four, and one ended in no result.

However, in the recent ODIs, England has struggled against India. In the last five ODI encounters, India has won three games, including a 2-1 series victory in the previous bilateral ODI series in July 2022. However, India has not won a World Cup match against England since 2003.

The 2011 World Cup match between India and England, which ended in a tie, was a nail-biting game. In the last World Cup 2023 match, England defeated India by 31 runs.