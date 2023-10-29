One killed, several injured as multiple explosions rock prayer meeting in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Kerala: At least one person died, and several others were injured after multiple explosions rocked a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday morning. Around 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place. Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has rushed to the spot to probe the incident.

Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation.

Terming the incident very unfortunate, Vijayan said that all top officials are there in Ernakulam and they are taking it very seriously. “I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation,” Vijayan said.

An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service.