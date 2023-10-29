Mini Marathon organised on Odisha Natural Disaster Preparedness Day

Bhubaneswar: On the Natural Disaster Preparedness Day, OSDMA has organized a mini marathon at Kalinga Stadium. More than 500 children participated in this program.

This marathon shared the message of preparedness and warning for dealing with disasters with the effects of the great storm that occurred on October 29, 1999. This year’s theme is Empowered ‘Group Safe Odisha’.

After receiving information about disaster, awareness should be raised about what to do during disaster, after disaster.

Because awareness is safety, especially during disasters. If we can give our 100 percent then we can fight during the disaster in time, informs Minister Tushar Kanti Behera.

On this occasion, Minister Tusar Kanti Behera, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrat Sahu along with OSDMA workers were present at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.