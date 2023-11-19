India vs Australia
BreakingSportTop News

India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Final: Shubman, Rohit, Shreyas Fall Early

By Pragativadi News Service
8

Rohit Sharma-led India will bat first at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for the final of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue will aim to post a big total on the board given that dew is expected to affect play during the evening leg of the match.

Led by Rohit Sharma’s belligerence and Virat Kohli’s assurance, the batting unit has clicked in all their games so far.

Mohammed Shami’s excellence has led their bowling effort, which has seen both the pacers and spinners thrive.

Pragativadi News Service 29310 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking