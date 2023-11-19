India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Final: Shubman, Rohit, Shreyas Fall Early

Rohit Sharma-led India will bat first at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for the final of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue will aim to post a big total on the board given that dew is expected to affect play during the evening leg of the match.

Led by Rohit Sharma’s belligerence and Virat Kohli’s assurance, the batting unit has clicked in all their games so far.

Mohammed Shami’s excellence has led their bowling effort, which has seen both the pacers and spinners thrive.