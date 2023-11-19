Spectator invaded the field
Spectator Invades Field During IND vs AUS World Cup Final

By Pragativadi News Service
Ahmedabad: A spectator invaded the field during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

The spectator was wearing a t-shirt saying ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ as well as a bunch of coloured scarfs.

Security people apprehend a free Palestine protestor who invaded the pitch and put his arm on the shoulder of India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Nov.19, 2023.

