India Set To Give New Energy To Global Aviation Market: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the strides made by the country in aviation and aerospace and the growing role of women in the sector while asserting that the country will spur the global aviation market.

In his address after inaugurating aircraft maker Boeing’s new global engineering and technology centre campus near here, he said women were leading in the aviation and aerospace sector, be it fighter or civil aircraft.

“Due to growing demand, airlines in India have ordered hundreds of aircraft. India is set to give new energy to the global aviation market,” the PM said.

Further, India has become the third major domestic aviation market in the world and, in a decade, the number of passengers will double, he added.