Cattle-Laden Vehicles Seized In Khurda, 80 Cows Rescued

By Itishree Sethy
Khurda: Police seized two cattle-laden vehicles from Jamusahi area under Begunia police limits in Khurda district on Saturday and rescued around 80 cows.

Based on intelligence input, the police conducted a raid in that area and intercepted the two eichers in which the cows were being illegally trafficked and rescued the cows.

Later, the officials sent the cows to the byre. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused persons who are involved in this matter.

