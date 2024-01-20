Sumit Nagal Achieves New Career-High ATP Ranking

Melbourne: In a highly contested match at the 2024 Australian Open, Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal encountered a formidable opponent in China’s Shang Juncheng during the second round.

Despite displaying impressive form throughout the tournament, Nagal faced a setback as he succumbed to Juncheng in a tight battle, losing two sets to one with a final score of 6-2, 3-2, 5-7, 4-6.

This result meant missing the opportunity to become the first Indian man to reach the third round of a major since Leander Paes achieved the feat at the 1997 US Open. Despite the loss, Nagal’s performance in the tournament has instilled confidence in his abilities on the ATP circuit.

Nagal not only secured victories in all three qualifying round matches at the Australian Open 2024 but also notably defeated the 27th-ranked player, Alexander Bubik of Kazakhstan, in the first round.

This suggests that Nagal possesses the potential to become a champion player and improve his rankings, aiming for a place in the top 50 or top 75 by the end of the year.