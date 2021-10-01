India Records 26,727 New COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi: India on Friday reported 26,727 new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths in 24 hours, according to health ministry’s updated bulletin at 09:15 am.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 3,37,66,707 in India. However, the active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 — the active caseload at present is 2,75,224, lowest in 196 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 28,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,30,43,144 in India.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89 crore doses — 69 per cent of the country’s adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 25 per cent has taken both doses, the government said.

As per data: