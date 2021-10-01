North Korea Fires Another New Anti-Aircraft Missile

Pyongyang: North Korea said it test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile on Thursday and it was North Korea’s second known weapons test this week.

Previously, the country had fired an unseen hypersonic missile on Tuesday.

It has also fired ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities in recent weeks.

According to the official KCNA news agency, the Academy of Defense Science, a North Korean military weapons developer, said the test was aimed at confirming the practical functionality of the missile’s launcher, radar, comprehensive battle command vehicle and combat performance.]

It added the missile has new key technologies such as twin rudder control and a double impulse flight engine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have not attended the test, which was instead overseen by Pak Jong Chon, a member of the ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful politburo and Central Committee.

“The remarkable combat performance of the new-type anti-aircraft missile with features of rapid responsiveness and guidance accuracy of missile control system as well as the substantial increase in the distance of downing air targets has been verified,” KCNA said, citing the academy.