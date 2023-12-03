India re-elected to International Maritime Organisation Council with highest vote tally

New Delhi: In elections held at its assembly on Friday for the 2024–25 biennium, India was re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council with the highest tally. India’s re-election falls under the Category of 10 states with “the largest interest in international seaborne trade”, alongside Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Ministry has made every possible effort under the leadership of PM Modi. We are delighted and humbled by the support of the international community at the International Maritime Organisation for India. The highest votes are indicative of the government’s determination to strengthen India’s varied contributions to international maritime operations.”

India secured the large-scale support of the international community at the International Maritime Organisation for India to continue to serve the global maritime domain. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is the leading authority that regulates the maritime industry, which supports global trade, transportation, and all marine operations.

The Indian delegation was led by the Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, T.K Ramachandaran, with Members including DG Shipping Shyam Jagannathan, officers of DGS, High Commission of India at London and industry representatives.

The council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the assembly, for supervising the work of the organization. Between sessions of the assembly, the council performs the functions of the assembly, except that of making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention.

Under the MIV 2030 to enhance representation at IMO India aims at appointing permanent representatives at IMO London. With a view to enhance and garner maritime expertise for India, it is proposed that India should nominate at least 2 qualified candidates for the Junior Professional Officer (JPO) Program at the IMO. The JPO Program is an established program within the United Nations with the main objective of providing young professionals an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in international cooperation under the supervision of specialists and to contribute to the advancement of their nation’s mandate.

The Amrik Kaal Vision 2047 has also set goals to strengthen India’s global maritime presence. There are 43 initiatives identified as part of Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 Action Plan of which, the key initiatives focus on strengthening our global maritime presence which includes dedicated IMO cell in India, appointment of a permanent representative at IMO headquarters, London, implementation of BIMSTEC Master Plan, creating a robust BIMSTEC institutional structure to ensure implementation of regional projects in a coordinated & timely manner etc.